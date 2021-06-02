Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

