Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,837 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 57,112 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Shares of WDC opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

