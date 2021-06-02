Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,589 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $50,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

