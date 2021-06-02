Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,671 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cubic worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at $24,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305,759 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cubic by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after buying an additional 208,097 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cubic in the 1st quarter worth about $7,310,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cubic in the 1st quarter worth about $5,384,000.

CUB stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.88.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

