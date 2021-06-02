Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,970 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $138.34 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.