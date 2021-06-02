AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.25. 16,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,778. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

