Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) were up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.00 and last traded at $134.00. Approximately 284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $121.35.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.85.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

