Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $302.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

