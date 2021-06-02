Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.29. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 4,834 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

