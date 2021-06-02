Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,784. The company has a market cap of $450.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Akouos will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 458.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 63.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

