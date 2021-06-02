Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $2.30 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00437324 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.62 or 0.00290493 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00159187 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014781 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004224 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,392,630 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.