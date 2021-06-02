Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.