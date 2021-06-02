ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 28.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $14,646.13 and approximately $7.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00082695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.01039208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.25 or 0.09708224 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00052360 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,892,615 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

