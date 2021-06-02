Alley Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alley Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $124.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

