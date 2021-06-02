Alley Co LLC Purchases 1,427 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 149,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.