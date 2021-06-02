Alley Co LLC Sells 2,934 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alley Co LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.5% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN opened at $281.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $194.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

