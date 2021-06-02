Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of IO stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.26. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

