Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,924 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,309,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.19 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

