Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 258,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

