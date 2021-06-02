Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Digital Turbine worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

