Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Madison Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.7% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2,429.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,291. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,280.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,061 shares of company stock valued at $92,728,192. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

