Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.99 on Wednesday, hitting $2,376.19. 35,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,253.53. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

