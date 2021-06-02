Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $319,000 in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of ABCB opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

