Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 952 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after buying an additional 1,680,109 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,909 shares of company stock worth $2,124,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

