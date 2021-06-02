Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) Insider Acquires £70,022.18 in Stock

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) insider Steven Poulton acquired 112,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £70,022.18 ($91,484.43).

Shares of ALS opened at GBX 62 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 11.28. Altus Strategies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.99 ($1.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92.

About Altus Strategies

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

