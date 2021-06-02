Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Ambarella stock opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.92. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

