Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.46 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

