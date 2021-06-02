Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $99.80. 12,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,619. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.92.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 858.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

