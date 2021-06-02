Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn Sells 975 Shares

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott G. Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00.

AMED stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.74. 137,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

