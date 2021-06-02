American Express’ (AXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $160.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.90.

Shares of AXP opened at $163.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

