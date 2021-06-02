American International Group Inc. Acquires 521 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,815 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after acquiring an additional 454,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

