American International Group Inc. Acquires 68,157 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,157 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after buying an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Baker Hughes by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after buying an additional 2,335,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,289,203 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

