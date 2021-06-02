American International Group Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $233.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

