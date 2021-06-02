American International Group Inc. Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,151,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

