American International Group Inc. Has $8.03 Million Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of NuVasive worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUVA. Citigroup increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.