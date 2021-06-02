American International Group Inc. Sells 1,159 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Fluor worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fluor by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

