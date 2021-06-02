American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Update

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the April 29th total of 81,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $150.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.47. American National Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $157.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

