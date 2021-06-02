American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Update

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the April 29th total of 81,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
NASDAQ ANAT opened at $150.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.47. American National Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $157.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.
About American National Group
American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.
Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.