Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the April 29th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ATLO opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48. Ames National has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $234.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ames National by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ames National by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

