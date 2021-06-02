Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the April 29th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ATLO opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48. Ames National has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $234.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.77.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ames National by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ames National by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.