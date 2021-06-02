AMG National Trust Bank Has $36.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,045. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

