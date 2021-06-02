AMG National Trust Bank Increases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $24,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,170,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,065,000 after acquiring an additional 540,495 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 307,210 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 291,611 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.71.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.