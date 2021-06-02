AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 214,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,471,971. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

