Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $301.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $296.00 to $301.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s current price.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $233.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

