Analysts Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.53). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,262. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

