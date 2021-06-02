Analysts Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post $11.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce earnings of $11.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.73 and the lowest is $7.97. Amazon.com reported earnings of $10.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $56.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.40 to $71.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $71.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $96.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,215.76. 100,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,383. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,437.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,265.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.