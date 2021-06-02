Analysts Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to announce sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.78 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $19.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lowered their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

BIDU traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.98. The company had a trading volume of 165,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

