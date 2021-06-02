Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report sales of $140.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $135.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $616.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $621.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

