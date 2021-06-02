Analysts Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after purchasing an additional 131,433 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $61,847,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after buying an additional 676,836 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,999. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.50.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

