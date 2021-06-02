Analysts Offer Predictions for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JACK. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.94.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $112.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.68. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

