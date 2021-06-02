Analysts Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target at $61.80

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEVA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CEVA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $44.04. 765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,960. CEVA has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -211.95, a P/E/G ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

