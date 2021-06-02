Analysts Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target at $61.80

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CEVA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
In other news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $44.04. 765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,960. CEVA has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -211.95, a P/E/G ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
CEVA Company Profile
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
