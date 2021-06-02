Analysts Set Expectations for Brady Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brady in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of BRC opened at $58.59 on Monday. Brady has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Brady by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brady by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brady by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $104,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.